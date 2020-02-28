ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Encana by 659.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECA shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Encana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

NYSE ECA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.