FIL Ltd Has $486,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

