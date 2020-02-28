FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. B. Riley boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

