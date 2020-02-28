Fmr LLC Grows Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,464 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.00% of Yum China worth $179,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947,056 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after acquiring an additional 707,906 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,519,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 486,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

