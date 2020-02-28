FIL Ltd Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8,866.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

Shares of TDG opened at $549.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.62 and a 200 day moving average of $565.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

