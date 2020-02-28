Fmr LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 245.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.55% of PPG Industries worth $173,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.56 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

