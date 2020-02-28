3,306 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,654,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

