Fmr LLC Has $172.38 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $172,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM opened at $19.76 on Friday. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.