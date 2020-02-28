Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,398 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.22% of Enbridge worth $176,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Argus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

