FIL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,576,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $239,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,542.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,977. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

