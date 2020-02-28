Fmr LLC Purchases 219,627 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fmr LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.68% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $161,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,695.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 97,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,315 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.64 and a twelve month high of $226.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

