FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,000 Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

