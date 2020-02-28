FIL Ltd Has $74,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 203.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.13 and a 200-day moving average of $241.86. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

