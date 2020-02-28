ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $153,000 Position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 2,536,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 928,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $1.35 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

