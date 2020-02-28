Fmr LLC Sells 742,878 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,867,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,878 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $174,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

