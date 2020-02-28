First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Shares of CSX opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

