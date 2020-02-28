First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $114.46 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 162.43% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.