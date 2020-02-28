Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 104,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

