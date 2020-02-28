Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $206,390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $26,387,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
