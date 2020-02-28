Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,436 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

