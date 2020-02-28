Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

