Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 118.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.