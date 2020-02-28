Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $207.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.27 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68.

