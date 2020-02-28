Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 204 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.82 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

