Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.46.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,004.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $910.16 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,094.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,129.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

