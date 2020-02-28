Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

