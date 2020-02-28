Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,067 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after purchasing an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

