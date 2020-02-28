A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $5,487,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

