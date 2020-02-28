Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 30th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aecom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aecom by 16.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Aecom by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aecom by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.