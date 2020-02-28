Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 40,568 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 40,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$93,590.38 ($66,376.15).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 35,000 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,805.00 ($55,180.85).

On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,201 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$28,477.13 ($20,196.55).

On Thursday, December 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,664 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$22,082.24 ($15,661.16).

On Monday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 25,463 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$56,782.49 ($40,271.27).

On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,715 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,528.73 ($37,254.41).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 50,124 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,024.66 ($78,740.89).

WGB stock opened at A$2.04 ($1.45) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.17. Wam Global Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.88 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of A$2.57 ($1.82).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

