Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Community Bank System by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBU opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.97. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

