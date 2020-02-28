Warren E. Barnes Sells 675 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.90.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,501,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,716,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THG shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

