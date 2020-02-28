Phillip Goldstein Acquires 10,013 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein bought 10,013 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $84,409.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,443.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 1,086 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $9,046.38.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,611 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $21,410.20.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein acquired 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $228,492.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein bought 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,542.92.

Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 881,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.