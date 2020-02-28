Phillip Goldstein Acquires 10,013 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein bought 10,013 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $84,409.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,443.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 1,086 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $9,046.38.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,611 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $21,410.20.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein acquired 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $228,492.90.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein bought 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,542.92.

Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 881,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
