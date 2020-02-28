Susan Mccaw Purchases 2,570 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,570 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AL opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Air Lease by 9.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

