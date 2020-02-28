Daniel William Campbell Sells 2,866 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NCR opened at $25.80 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

