Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Purchases 8,890 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report