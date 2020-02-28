Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Purchases 8,890 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

