Jayson Penn Sells 3,988 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

