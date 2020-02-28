Brokerages Set Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) PT at $62.50

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Dorman Products stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $9,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

