Brokerages Set 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT at $26.71

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. William Blair started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.58.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

