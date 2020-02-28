Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.96. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.