Analysts Expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baytex Energy.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.16.

Shares of BTE stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $533.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTE. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 119.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

