J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). J C Penney reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NYSE:JCP opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $233.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in J C Penney during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J C Penney by 317.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in J C Penney by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,013,870 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in J C Penney by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,777 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in J C Penney by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

