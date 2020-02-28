Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Brixmor Property Group also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

