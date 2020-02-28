Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$4.78

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,339.90.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$7.95. The stock has a market cap of $427.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.17.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.