Comerica Bank Sells 657 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

NYSE JEC opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

