Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

