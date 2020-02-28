United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,251,000 after acquiring an additional 259,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 518,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

