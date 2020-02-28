Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $25.92 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

