UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,680,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS opened at $11.28 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

