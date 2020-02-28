Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.36% of Vocera Communications worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,923. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $836.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.20. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

